US Senators rushed into bomb shelter during Hamas rocket attack in Tel Aviv

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Mitt Romney, part of a bipartisan delegation of senators visiting Israel, found themselves in a Tel Aviv shelter as Hamas rockets rained down.

Schumer took to social media, posting a photo of himself and Romney in the shelter.

Schumer, a Democrat, posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, "While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself." While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself. pic.twitter.com/wS3kq6xFVJ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) October 15, 2023 × The senators were in the midst of a lunch gathering when warning sirens blared, indicating incoming rockets. They were quickly escorted into a shelter for safety. Schumer further explained that the sirens sounded again just before the senators convened for a news conference.

Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, cited a strong sense of duty to visit Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. He emphasised the message of solidarity the delegation aimed to convey during their trip.

"In the face of this horrific attack, we're here to share a message in resolute solidarity," Schumer stated. "We say to Israel, America will stand with its ally, Israel. And I, along with my colleagues here, will lead the effort in the United States Senate to provide Israel with the support required to fully defend itself from this monstrous attack." #IsraelAtWar | Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, bomb shelters are an essential feature in newly constructed Israeli homes.



The shelters are equipped with essentials like electricity and Wi-Fi for comfortable stays during emergencies.



Source: Howard Tobochnik pic.twitter.com/kqYPd31xWu — WION (@WIONews) October 11, 2023 × Also read | Explained: Is the Rafah border crossing the last hope for Gaza Palestinians?

What's the situation on ground?

Hamas has launched over 6,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel since its deadly incursion on October 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Israel's Iron Dome defence system has successfully intercepted many of these rockets, preventing a higher casualty count.

The bipartisan delegation accompanying Schumer and Romney includes Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona.

The conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, including American citizens. At least 29 Americans have been confirmed dead in Israel, and 15 others, as well as one US permanent resident, remain unaccounted for, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson.

During their visit, the senators met with families of individuals taken hostage by Hamas. Senator Romney expressed the profound impact of this meeting, stating, "Meeting today with the families of hostages has been something I will never forget. I can only imagine the horror in their lives. My heart reaches to them. My prayers join with yours to see those hostages returned to their loved ones."

The visit by these US senators underscores America's commitment to its ally, Israel, during this challenging and volatile period in the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.