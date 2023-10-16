ugc_banner

US Senators rushed into bomb shelter during Hamas rocket attack in Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, IsraelEdited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Oct 16, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

US Senators, including Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney, sought shelter during a Hamas rocket attack in Tel Aviv while on a visit to Israel. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

US Senators, including Chuck Schumer and Mitt Romney, sought shelter during a Hamas rocket attack in Tel Aviv while on a visit to Israel. The bipartisan delegation emphasized their solidarity with Israel and commitment to supporting its defense. The conflict has led to casualties, including American citizens, and the senators also met with families of hostages taken by Hamas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Mitt Romney, part of a bipartisan delegation of senators visiting Israel, found themselves in a Tel Aviv shelter as Hamas rockets rained down.

Schumer took to social media, posting a photo of himself and Romney in the shelter.

Schumer, a Democrat, posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter, stating, "While in Tel Aviv today, our delegation was rushed to a shelter to wait out rockets sent by Hamas. It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself."

×

The senators were in the midst of a lunch gathering when warning sirens blared, indicating incoming rockets. They were quickly escorted into a shelter for safety. Schumer further explained that the sirens sounded again just before the senators convened for a news conference.

trending now

Schumer, who is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, cited a strong sense of duty to visit Israel amidst the ongoing conflict. He emphasised the message of solidarity the delegation aimed to convey during their trip.

"In the face of this horrific attack, we're here to share a message in resolute solidarity," Schumer stated. "We say to Israel, America will stand with its ally, Israel. And I, along with my colleagues here, will lead the effort in the United States Senate to provide Israel with the support required to fully defend itself from this monstrous attack."

×

Also read | Explained: Is the Rafah border crossing the last hope for Gaza Palestinians?

What's the situation on ground?

Hamas has launched over 6,000 rockets from Gaza into Israel since its deadly incursion on October 7, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Israel's Iron Dome defence system has successfully intercepted many of these rockets, preventing a higher casualty count.

The bipartisan delegation accompanying Schumer and Romney includes Republican Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Democratic Senators Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Mark Kelly of Arizona.

The conflict has resulted in casualties on both sides, including American citizens. At least 29 Americans have been confirmed dead in Israel, and 15 others, as well as one US permanent resident, remain unaccounted for, as confirmed by a State Department spokesperson.

During their visit, the senators met with families of individuals taken hostage by Hamas. Senator Romney expressed the profound impact of this meeting, stating, "Meeting today with the families of hostages has been something I will never forget. I can only imagine the horror in their lives. My heart reaches to them. My prayers join with yours to see those hostages returned to their loved ones."

The visit by these US senators underscores America's commitment to its ally, Israel, during this challenging and volatile period in the region.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University in 2017 and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. Her core interests lie in long-form explainers and data-driven stories. To connect with her, drop her an email at Sneha.Swaminathan@wionews.com. 

RELATED

Irish town's unique solution to plague-like problem miring its beauty

Hollywood writers slam WGA for not issuing statement on Israel-Hamas conflict

Are Hamas resorting to training kids to defend Gaza? Reports suggest so

Topics