US Senators introduce resolution defending USPS, urging more funding to offset COVID-19 losses

US Senators Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Cory Booker and Gary Peters on Wednesday introduced a resolution to highlighting the significance of the United States Postal Service and asking for its emergency funding to offset COVID-19 losses.

It stresses that the organistaion should not forced to reduce its services, close post office facilities, or excessively raise rates.

According to Chuck Schumer, “The COVID-19 pandemic has made the US Postal Service more essential than ever, with Americans across the country, particularly vulnerable populations like the sick and the elderly, relying on their services for packages and letters as well as ballots and medications.”

“That’s why Senate Democrats are proposing crucial funding to ensure we don’t lose out on these critical services just when we need it most. Our Republican colleagues must join us in shoring up this vital agency.”

“The US Postal Service plays a vital role for millions of Americans who depend on the agency to receive everything from lifesaving medication to election ballots to social security benefits,” said Senator Booker.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has only increased our reliance on these critical services. Unfortunately, without additional resources, the long-term sustainability of the Postal Service is in jeopardy. Congress must prioritize funding for the USPS in the next coronavirus relief package,” he added.

While Senator Gary Peters, Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee said “The Postal Service is a critical lifeline for seniors, small businesses, and rural communities across America who rely on postal workers to deliver their prescriptions, connect with their customers, and more, no matter where they live.''

“Like many other organizations, the Coronavirus pandemic has dealt a serious financial blow to this critical agency. Without additional funding, we risk ripping this longstanding service away from millions who depend on it each and every day,” he added.

The Resolution states that the organisation employs over 630,000 people, including 97,000 military veterans.

Over 5000 employees of USPS are in quarantine and it only has enough funds to last till September according to the estimates released by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

"Unfortunately, this pandemic continues to cripple the economy resulting in sharp declines in letter mail volume for the Postal service, It currently projects that it will exhaust its cash on hand by the end of September if Congress and the White House fail to intervene,'' it said in a statement.

The Democratic House has proposed an emergency package worth $25 billion of direct funding for the organisation