/US senator introduces war powers resolution to clip Trump’s powers amid Israel-Iran conflict: What does this mean?

Democratic senator Tim Kaine from Virginia introduced legislation on Monday (June 17) to prevent United States (US) President Donald Trump from using military force against Iran without Congress's authorisation. As per reports, Kaine has tried for years to wrest back Congress's authority to declare war from the White House.

Kaine said that the war powers resolution underscores that the US Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the sole power to declare war.



"It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict," Kaine said in a statement. “The American people have no interest in sending service members to fight another forever war in the Middle East. This resolution will ensure that if we decide to place our nation’s men and women in uniform into harm’s way, we will have a debate and vote on it in Congress,” he added.

Israel struck Iran's nuclear sites in massive airstrikes under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ on June 13. In retaliation, Iran launched ‘Operation True Promise 3’ striking Israeli cities and fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centres. The to-and-fro offensive has continued for four days now.



During Trump's first term, in 2020, Kaine introduced a similar resolution to rein in the Republican president's ability to wage war against Iran, reported Reuters. That measure passed both the Senate and House of Representatives, but did not garner enough votes to survive the president's veto. Under US law, war powers resolutions are privileged, meaning that the Senate will be required to promptly consider and vote on the matter.

‘US should avoid war’

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, accused Israel of timing its attack on Iran to sabotage talks on Iran's nuclear program that had been scheduled for Sunday. He also said Washington should avoid the conflict. "The U.S. Constitution is crystal clear: there can be no offensive use of military force — against Iran or any other country — without an explicit authorization from Congress," Sanders said in a statement.



Some Republicans said the United States should avoid war. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul said he hoped Trump would not give in to pressure to get involved. "It's not the US' job to be involved in this war," Paul said to NBC. "This is not our war. We should not engage our military here," Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky said on X.



However, there are many who support Israel. "If diplomacy fails... help Israel finish the job. Give them bombs, fly with them if necessary," Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said to CBS.



