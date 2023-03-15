US Senate to vote on Eric Garcetti, Biden's preferred choice for ambassador to India

The US Senate will sit on Wednesday to vote on the nomination of Eric Garcetti as the new ambassador to India. Garcetti's nomination was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in a 13-8 vote last week.

The confirmation vote is scheduled to take place at 2:15 PM local Washington time. If confirmed, Garcetti will head to India soon to assume the all-important position, vacant for more than two years.

Last week, Todd Young and Bill Hagerty, the two Republican Senators, joined the Democrats and voted in favour of Garcetti, as the key committee passed his name for the second time in as many years. After the midterms, President Joe Biden renominated Garcetti as his preferred envoy to India.

Garcetti's name was first proposed in July 2021, a few months after Biden took office. However, since then, Garcetti has not been able to receive approval from the US Senate, primarily due to a sexual harassment controversy.

The Democrat leader had served as Biden's co-chair during the presidential election campaign. He is still one of Biden's most significant political allies and at one time, he was seen as a potential part of the president's cabinet. However, the controversy proved to be a spanner in the job.

Usually, lack of an ambassador is perceived as a breakdown in the relations between two countries. However, India-US relations have been on an upswing over the years and absence of the envoy has sent confusing signals to allies.

Notably, ever since Kenneth Juster's departure as the US ambassador to India in January 2021, Washington has appointed six interim envoys. Currently, Elizabeth Jones is serving as the charge d'Affaires ad interim at its Embassy in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)