US Secretary of State talks with Venezuela's Guaido to increase 'pressure' on President Maduro

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday spoke with Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido, to increase "multilateral pressure" against President Nicolas Maduro for a "peaceful, democratic transition" of power.

The United States considers Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela and Maduro's reelection win in 2018 was deemed fraudulent.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Venezuelan Interim President Juan Guaido today. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of a return to democracy in Venezuela through free and fair elections," state department spokesman Ned Price in a statement said.

It said that that the secretary of state called for "efforts to work with likeminded allies", including the European Union and Lima Group to "increase multilateral pressure" on Maduro for a "peaceful, democratic transition".

The relations between both countries were stained during the tenure of former president Donald Trump, who imposed severe sanctions on Venezuela and its state oil company in a bid to oust Maduro from power.

The statement by the US secretary's office also added that Washington will work with its allies for a political solution to the crisis and to push humanitarian assistance in the South American country.

Guaido declared himself as the country's leader in 2019 and his legitimacy has been accepted by over 50 countries, including the US.