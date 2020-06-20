US secretary of state Mike Pompeo calls UNHRC 'haven for dictators'

As United Nations Human Rights Council condemned the killing of George Floyd in the US and raised concerns regarding the police brutality and ill treatment against the African American community in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has on Saturday accused the organisation of hypocrisy.

"The United Nations Human Rights Council, now comprised of Venezuela and recently, Cuba and China, has long been and remains a haven for dictators and democracies that indulge them," Pompeo said in a statement. "It is a grave disappointment to those genuinely seeking to advance human dignity."

Pompeo feels that the 47-member-state forum's unanimous resolution on Friday goes on to show that the organisation does not recognize the democracy of the US.

He also accused the council of not holding the same ideas of transparency and accountability in their own actions and decisions.

"If the Council were serious about protecting human rights, there are plenty of legitimate needs for its attention, such as the systemic racial disparities in places like Cuba, China, and Iran," he said.

"If the Council were honest, it would recognize the strengths of American democracy and urge authoritarian regimes around the world to model American democracy and to hold their nations to the same high standards of accountability and transparency that we Americans apply to ourselves."

The resolution by the council was brought in after George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, urged the Council to investigate the US police brutality and racial discrimination.