Kristi Noem, the newly appointed US Secretary of Homeland Security on Tuesday (Feb 18) warned illegal aliens "we will hunt you down," as she announced a multimillion-dollar ad campaign aimed at dissuading illegal immigrants from entering the US.

In a video on social media platform X, Noem warned, "If you are thinking of entering America illegally, don't even think about it".

Weak leadership

Noem began the one-minute video by thanking US President Donald Trump for "securing our border and putting America first."

She then delivers a message from "President Trump to the world" and warns people thinking of entering America illegally, "don't even think about it".

Noem goes on to threaten immigrants who enter the US illegally and break laws "we will hunt you down. "Criminals are not welcome in the United States," she emphasised.

Trump's DHS Secretary then slams former US president Joe Biden. Without explicitly mentioning Biden's name, Noem states that "for too long weak leadership has left our borders wide open, flooding our communities with drugs, human trafficking and violent criminals".

"Well those days are over," she said, adding "Under President Trump we're defending American families and restoring their safety".

"If you try to enter illegally, you will be removed and you will never return".

"Follow the law and you'll find opportunity if you break it you'll find consequences," she vowed, warning immigrants to not come to America illegally.

Trump's hardline anti-immigration stance

During his campaign, Donald Trump would frequently demonise immigrants, calling them "illegal aliens," and blaming them for the crimes in the USA. Since becoming president, he has passed the Laken Riley Act, which mandates the detention of undocumented immigrants charged with theft-related crimes, and also expands mandatory detention to include offences causing death or serious bodily injury.

He also unveiled a controversial plan to detain up to 30,000 undocumented migrants at Guantánamo Bay, a notorious United States military prison used to hold terrorism suspects since the 9/11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies)