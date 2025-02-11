Tom Homan, the Trump administration’s “border czar,” has hit back at Pope Francis after he criticised US immigration policies.

Speaking at the White House, Homan said the pope should focus on fixing issues within the Catholic Church instead of questioning border security.

“I’ve got harsh words for the Pope,” Homan said “Pope ought to fix the Catholic Church.”

Homan pointed out that the Vatican, where Pope Francis lives, is surrounded by walls.

“He wants to attack us securing our border? He has a wall around the Vatican, does he not? So he has a wall to protect his people and himself, but we can’t have a wall around the United States.”

He added, ''I wish he’d stick to the Catholic Church and fix that and leave border enforcement to us.”

Trump’s mass deportation policy

Since Trump took office on Jan 20, more than 8,000 people have been arrested in immigration raids, according to the White House.

As per reports, some have been deported, while others are being held in federal prisons or at Guantanamo Bay.

Pope urges humane treatment of migrants

Homan’s comments came after Pope Francis wrote a letter criticising mass deportations.

While acknowledging a country’s right to protect its borders, the pope said deporting vulnerable people strips them of dignity and leaves them defenceless.

“What is built on the basis of force, and not on the truth about equal dignity, begins badly and will end badly,” Pope Francis wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)