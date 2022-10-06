US: Secret Service allegedly covered up a car accident involving Kamala Harris

US vice president Kamala Harris was involved in a car accident on Monday that the Secret Service incorrectly labelled as a "mechanical failure."

The vice president was shifted to another car after Ms. Harris' motorcade hit a curb on the route to the White House, according to a report published on Wednesday by The Washington Post.

Director of the Secret Service Kim Cheatle voiced worry that the incident had been "mischaracterised" as a "mechanical breakdown," according to the report.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi claimed in a statement to USA Today on Wednesday that one of the motorcade's vehicles "had a little overcorrection and clipped a curb."

Also read | Biden announces new abortion guidelines, says new laws have had 'chilling impact' in some states

The vehicle's occupant, Ms. Harris, was moved to another vehicle and driven to the White House, as reported by the Independent.

“Initial radio traffic indicated this was a mechanical failure and that was communicated to agency leadership by personnel supporting the motorcade movement,” Mr Guglielmi said.

“After the protective movement was completed, leadership was verbally updated with additional pertinent facts that the vehicle struck a curb.”

An official motorcade was purportedly seen approaching the tunnel and going inside in a social media video that was allegedly shot after the collision.

According to this tiktok user, VP Kamala Harris' motorcade crashed yesterday morning. I've seen no news reports of this strange incident. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Vd49UvryhT — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) October 4, 2022 ×

In a statement, the vice president’s spokesperson Kirsten Allen said Ms Harris “sustained no injuries and appreciates the quick response by her USSS detail to get her to the White House safely”.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: