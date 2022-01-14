US school suggests shapewear for middle school girls, faces backlash

A school in the United States seems to have gone overboard with regards to parenting in suggesting shapewear for middle school girls with an aim to address body image issues.

In a letter to the parents, the middle school in the US state of Mississippi made the suggestion. The letter was titled, "Why Do Girls Suffer from Body Image?"

The attempt seems to have not gone down well with parents as several of them are outraged.

The criticism has also forced the school to backtrack.

Discussing body images issues among females, the letter asked parents to consent to their daughters getting 'healthy literature' and shapewear clothing items from school.

"We, the counselors of Southaven Middle School, would like to have an opportunity to offer some healthy literature to your daughter on maintaining a positive body image," the letter said.

Ashley Heun, who belongs to Southaven, Mississippi, was enraged when her 13-year-old daughter, Caroline, got the letter from the school on Tuesday.

"I had to reread it a few times. My first instinct was to go up to the school and yell at every person I could find," Heun told CNN.

In a written statement, Lauren Margeson, DeSoto County School's executive administrative assistant to the superintendent, said, "The district has been made aware of the parental permission form sent to parents by Southaven Middle School. District officials understand how this type of information causes serious concern from parents."

