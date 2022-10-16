US says Biden has 'no plans' to meet Saudi crown prince at G20 summit

United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (October 16) that President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a November G20 summit in Indonesia.

Sullivan told CNN that Biden "has no plans to meet with the crown prince at the G20 summit," adding that the president will act "methodically" in re-evaluating the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, which has been further strained by Riyadh's support for oil production cuts.

"And so the President isn't going to act precipitously, he is going to act methodically, strategically and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options," said Sullivan.

ALSO READ | Iran slams Joe Biden's 'interference' in anti-hijab protests, says US trying to inflame unrest

Watch this report:

The decision to cuts angered Washington, as the Biden administration blamed OPEC+ was "aligning with Russia." The US said that the cuts would boost Moscow's revenue despite multiple economic sanctions that were imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. Biden on Tuesday even warned of unspecified "consequences".

Last week, OPEC+ announced a reduction in global output by up to two million barrels per day from November. The group is a Riyadh-led OPEC cartel and an additional group of 10 exporters headed by Russia.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.