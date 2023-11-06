LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US, S Korea, Japan band together to launch consultative group to counter N Korea's cyber threats

Washington, US Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Nov 06, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Representative image. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The United States, South Korea, and Japan are banding together to form a high-level consultative group to collectively fight against North Korea's illicit cyber activities. 

In a coordinated effort to combat North Korean cyber activities, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have agreed to establish a high-level consultative group. These activities have been identified as a significant source of funding for North Korea's illicit weapons programs, as reported by South Korea's presidential office, as reported by Reuters. 

Last week, Anne Neuberger, the US deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, engaged in discussions with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan in Washington. 

“It is aimed at strengthening the three countries’ effective response capabilities against global cyber threats, including jointly countering North Korea’s cyber activities that are abused as a key source funding its nuclear and WMD programs,” the office said in a statement.

trending now

During these deliberations, the three nations reached a consensus to create a framework for a consultative group. This consultative group will facilitate quarterly meetings among the three countries, as per the presidential office's statement.

What's the aim of this consultative group?

The primary goal of this collaborative initiative is to enhance the collective ability of the United States, South Korea, and Japan to respond effectively to global cyber threats.

The focus extends to jointly addressing North Korea's cyber activities, which are exploited as a crucial means of financing the nation's nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) programs.

This alignment seeks to strengthen the deterrence and defence against cyberattacks originating from North Korea.

North Korea's tainted cybercrime record 

North Korea has faced allegations of using cyberattacks to amass resources for its nuclear and missile programs. These cyber activities have drawn condemnation and led to sanctions imposed on North Korea. 

The United Nations reported that North Korea escalated its cryptocurrency theft in the past year, utilizing sophisticated techniques, making 2022 a record year for such thefts.

Despite the mounting evidence and accusations, North Korea has consistently denied any involvement in hacking or cyberattacks. The nation's stance on this issue remains unchanged, despite the international community's assertions to the contrary.

This trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan reflects the growing concern over the cyber threats posed by North Korea. 

(With inputs from agencies)

author

Sneha Swaminathan

Sneha takes interest in everything that has political ramifications. Big time foodie and a tribal art fanatic. She graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, and went on to do her master's at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. She's passionate about data-driven stories and in-depth explainers.

RELATED

Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands leaders to skip Pacific Islands Forum meet

Nostradamus predictions 2024: A naval confrontation with China, royal tumult, new young Pope and more

Britain's loneliest sheep rescued, but her future home remains uncertain