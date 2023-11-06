US, S Korea, Japan band together to launch consultative group to counter N Korea's cyber threats

In a coordinated effort to combat North Korean cyber activities, the United States, South Korea, and Japan have agreed to establish a high-level consultative group. These activities have been identified as a significant source of funding for North Korea's illicit weapons programs, as reported by South Korea's presidential office, as reported by Reuters.

Last week, Anne Neuberger, the US deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technologies, engaged in discussions with her counterparts from South Korea and Japan in Washington.

“It is aimed at strengthening the three countries’ effective response capabilities against global cyber threats, including jointly countering North Korea’s cyber activities that are abused as a key source funding its nuclear and WMD programs,” the office said in a statement.

During these deliberations, the three nations reached a consensus to create a framework for a consultative group. This consultative group will facilitate quarterly meetings among the three countries, as per the presidential office's statement.

What's the aim of this consultative group?

The primary goal of this collaborative initiative is to enhance the collective ability of the United States, South Korea, and Japan to respond effectively to global cyber threats.

The focus extends to jointly addressing North Korea's cyber activities, which are exploited as a crucial means of financing the nation's nuclear and Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) programs.

This alignment seeks to strengthen the deterrence and defence against cyberattacks originating from North Korea.

North Korea's tainted cybercrime record

North Korea has faced allegations of using cyberattacks to amass resources for its nuclear and missile programs. These cyber activities have drawn condemnation and led to sanctions imposed on North Korea.

The United Nations reported that North Korea escalated its cryptocurrency theft in the past year, utilizing sophisticated techniques, making 2022 a record year for such thefts.

Despite the mounting evidence and accusations, North Korea has consistently denied any involvement in hacking or cyberattacks. The nation's stance on this issue remains unchanged, despite the international community's assertions to the contrary.

This trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan reflects the growing concern over the cyber threats posed by North Korea.