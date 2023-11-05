South Korea grappling with outbreak of bedbugs, here’s why local govts are worried

Local governments in South Korea are scrambling to contain an outbreak of bedbugs in the country. The Busan Metropolitan Government announced Friday (Nov 3) that it was posting instructions for bedbug prevention on its website.

Earlier on Monday (Oct 30), the Seoul Metropolitan Government also distributed guidelines for the prevention and management of bedbugs for related facilities.

The city plans to conduct inspections at 3,175 sites, with a focus on checking how frequently washing is done and disinfections are conducted.

The process will be completed by the end of this year, as reported in local media.

Why bedbugs are dangerous?

Bedbugs, while not carriers of infectious diseases feed on human blood during the night while people are asleep, potentially leading to secondary skin infections.

These reddish-brown, wingless pests typically hide during the day in areas like mattress seams, cracks, crevices, behind wallpaper, or amidst clutter near a bed.

Korea Disease Control Agency in action

The Korea Disease Control Agency (KDCA) plans to offer pest control training to logistics companies handling goods and passengers from countries dealing with bedbug infestations like France and the United Kingdom.

Watch: France gears up to drive out bed bugs ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics × “Those exposed to bedbugs while traveling abroad should thoroughly sterilise their travel accessories and take caution to check for bed bugs at their accommodation so as to avoid bites,” the KDCA commissioner Jee Young-mee through a released statement.

North Korea eradicated bedbugs in 1960s

Although North Korea Korea successfully eradicated bedbugs through nationwide campaigns in the 1960s, recent reports of infestations have surged, including cases at a university dormitory in Daegu and a public sauna in Incheon.

In mid-September, a student in Daegu reported bedbug bites in a dormitory, and on October 13, live bedbugs and larvae were discovered in a sauna in Incheon's Seo-gu district.

Bedbug sightings have also been reported in Bucheon city, Yeongdeungpo-gu in Seoul, and Busan city.