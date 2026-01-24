Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday (Jan 24) that two days of trilateral talks with Russia and the United States in Abu Dhabi concluded with “constructive” discussions on “possible parameters for ending the war.” This was the first time that officials from the administration of Donald Trump had a meeting with both Russia and Ukraine in a push by the US to end the ongoing war.

“All parties agreed to report to their capitals on each aspect of the negotiations and to coordinate further steps with their leaders,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. The Ukrainian leader added that military representatives identified issues for a possible next meeting, which could take place as soon as next week.

He further said there was “an understanding of the need for American monitoring and control of the process of ending the war and ensuring real security.” Russia’s TASS news agency also reported that the talks produced results and could continue in the coming days.

‘Confused clown'?

The Ukrainian president was lashed out at on the same day by the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. "@ZelenskyyUa has been rinsing American and European taxpayers to fill the pockets of his corrupt generals and to confront what he calls an unlawful aggression in violation of the UN Charter.At the same time, he openly and unashamedly calls for unlawful U.S. aggression against Iran in violation of the same UN Charter," Araghchi wrote.