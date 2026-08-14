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US replacing USS Abraham Lincoln amid reports of suffering troops? New aircraft carrier to arrive in Middle East

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 10:53 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 10:53 IST
US replacing USS Abraham Lincoln amid reports of suffering troops? New aircraft carrier to arrive in Middle East

This US Navy handout photo released on May 12, 2026, by US Central Command Public Affairs shows Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln sailing in the Arabian Sea on May 8, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US is sending USS George Washington to replace USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East following an extended deployment and reports of a severe mental health crisis among sailors.

The United States is preparing to send aircraft carrier USS George Washington to the Middle East amid reports claiming poor conditions for US sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed to the region for over 240 days. This comes after a report suggested that several American soldiers tried to jump from the ship in recent weeks due to an alleged mental health crisis among those on the ship. Over 5,000 sailors and Marines have been deployed on the aircraft carrier since November last year. It was deployed to the Middle East in January. While the vessel was earlier scheduled to return in May, the prolonged war between the US and Iran has extended its deployment period.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials familiar with the matter, that USS George Washington will replace USS Abraham Lincoln as part of a previously scheduled rotation plan.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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