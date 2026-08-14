/US replacing USS Abraham Lincoln amid reports of suffering troops? New aircraft carrier to arrive in Middle East

The United States is preparing to send aircraft carrier USS George Washington to the Middle East amid reports claiming poor conditions for US sailors aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, which has been deployed to the region for over 240 days. This comes after a report suggested that several American soldiers tried to jump from the ship in recent weeks due to an alleged mental health crisis among those on the ship. Over 5,000 sailors and Marines have been deployed on the aircraft carrier since November last year. It was deployed to the Middle East in January. While the vessel was earlier scheduled to return in May, the prolonged war between the US and Iran has extended its deployment period.