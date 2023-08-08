US: Red Cross dumps blood donation restrictions that targetted gay men

The American Red Cross announced on Monday (August 7) that it will now allow gay and bisexual men to donate blood without specifically-targetted restrictions over their sexual orientation.

"The Red Cross celebrates this historic move as significant progress and remains committed to achieving an inclusive blood donation process that treats all potential donors with equality and respect while maintaining the safety of the blood supply," the humanitarian organisation said in a statement.

The changes in policy have taken place following updated guidance announced by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May. The policy change is set to expand the pool of people who are eligible for blood donation.

Under the new individual policy adopted by the FDA, all prospective donors are asked about new or multiple sexual partners in the past three months.

If they report having a new sexual partner, or more than one sexual partner in the past three months, they would be asked if they had anal sex in the past three months. If the answer to the last question is yes, they would then be asked to defer their blood donation.

Penetrative anal sex has a higher risk of spreading many types of sexually transmitted diseases, because the thin lining of the anus is easily damaged, making it more vulnerable to infection.

The new rules have replaced policies that previously singled out men who have sex with men (MSM) or women who have sex with MSM for deferrals.

'Means a lot'

AFP quoted Andrew Goldstein, a cancer researcher from Los Angeles, who was a regular blood donor when he was younger. But the FDA's previous policies made him ineligible to donate since he is a gay man. Goldstein welcomed the move.

"Something like giving blood feels like something so small that you can do, and it means a lot to me that I'll be able to do that again," said Goldstein, who participated in a clinical study in 2021 that paved the way for the new guidance.

According to the data from the Red Cross, every two seconds, a person in the United States requires blood or platelets. The need may arise due to surgery, cancer treatment, chronic illness or traumatic injuries.

"Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation," it says.

(With inputs from agencies)

