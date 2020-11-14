US records more than 150,000 COVID-19 cases in a day

As the world is inching towards the end of the year, the coronavirus cases in the US hit a new record as the country officials reported more than 150,000 cases in a day.

The rise in cases comes at a time when the country is awaiting the final and formal announcement of the US election results, in which Joe Biden has been informally announced as the President-elect.

The local authorities have claimed that the rise in cases is majorly due to small private gatherings in the country. With the rise in cases and a holiday season coming up, experts are now once again urging people to not to go out and celebrate and instead "buy a small turkey," said economist Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton.

"Delay celebrations and demand our elected officials do more for those suffering through no fault of their own. Masks are disposable; people are not," he said.

Noticing the rising cases and taking a cue from Europe. several US cities such as New York and Chicago have decided to reimpose stay-at-home restrictions for their residents.

"We need to fight back this weekend, NYC. We need to get this virus under control," the New York Mayor said while imposing non-mandatory stay-at-home restrictions, as the city reported more than 121 patients in the hospital, 916 cases with the infection rate crossing a 2.83 per cent on a seven-day average.

"COVID-19 fatigue is one thing. COVID-19 denial is another," New York governor Andrew Cuomo said. "Remember, you don’t just put yourself at risk when you host large indoor gatherings and flout the law."

"You put other people at risk, your family, your friends. Knock it off," he added.