US: ‘Random’ shooting incident kills 12-year-old boy, injures one at Florida store

A recent shooting incident that occurred in South Florida, United States, which has left one boy dead and another man wounded was called a “random act” by sheriff’s officials, on Friday (May 5), as they continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

According to Broward County Sheriff’s officials, a gunman fatally shot a 12-year-old boy and wounded a man before turning the gun on himself inside a South Florida convenience store reported the Associated Press.

“Detectives do not believe there is any connection between the gunman and the victims; this does appear to be a random act,” said sheriff’s spokesman Carey Codd at a press conference on Friday. He added, “There does not appear to be a connection between the two victims.” However, further investigation into the incident is underway.

The report citing the county’s sheriff’s deputies, said a 29-year-old later identified as Darren Rosenthal, shot a man sitting in his car outside a 7-Eleven in South Florida’s Dania Beach. The police received an alert about the shooting at around 11:00 pm (local time), on Thursday.

Subsequently, Rosenthal reportedly went inside the suburban Fort Lauderdale store and killed the 12-year-old boy before killing himself. The names of the 12-year-old boy killed and the man injured have not been released. Meanwhile, a store worker Maximo Limas said Rosenthal gave no warning before he started shooting, as per AP.



The man wounded was “chilling in his car, minding his business,” before Rosenthal allegedly shot him in the neck, said Limas, as quoted by the US media reports. He added, “He killed a…boy and he just killed himself”.

“He shot a customer (and) the kid just wanted to buy ice cream. That's all he was doing,” said Limas. According to the officials, the boy died on the scene. Media reports citing Miami-Dade County court records have reported that the perpetrator had several misdemeanour drugs and alcohol-related arrests about eight years ago.

