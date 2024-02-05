US professor fired over ‘anti-Israel rant’. She once held machete to reporter’s neck

A US-based professor was fired from job after her "anti-Israel rant". She has been identified in local reports as Shellyne Rodriguez. Once, she was previously caught on camera holding a machete to a reporter's neck.

As quoted by The New York Post, the 47-year-old Rodriguez wrote in an e-mail to students a week after the spring semester kicked off, "Cooper Union has fired me because of a social media post I made about 'Zionists'."

Last year in May, she was fired by Hunter College after threatening to "cut up" a reporter outside her flat who asked her about a viral video in which she insulted Pro-Life students at school.

Rodriguez further wrote, "This is fascism. Ya'll are learning about it in real-time. Stay strong, [stay] brave, stay defiant, don't bite your tongue, and drink plenty of water! Pa-lante!"

Meanwhile, the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine shared her January 23 e-mail the next day on the social media platform Instagram.

As quoted, the Cooper Union Students for Justice in Palestine wrote, "This firing represents an intense escalation of McCarthyist repression meant to intimidate and punish those in support of a Free Palestine and must be resisted to prevent its further normalisation and the ongoing genocide in Gaza."



Shellyne Rodriguez, the professor previously captured on camera holding a blade to a Post reporter's neck in May, has been fired from her recent teaching position at Cooper Union.

The official reason for her firing was not given, and spokeswoman for the college reportedly said that it does not comment on personnel matters.

But in her Instagram post, Rodriguez said she was fired over "public comments about 'Zionists'."

The pro-Palestinian student group slammed her firing as "an intense escalation of repression" that "must be resisted".

In a letter to the administration, the group wrote, "The Cooper Union wrongfully terminated a valued educator who is indispensable to the community and the academic livelihood of students."