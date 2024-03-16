US presidential elections 2024: Will not endorse Trump in polls, says Mike Pence

Former United States vice president Mike Pence said on Friday (Mar 15) that he would not back his former boss Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential elections. In an interview with Fox News, Pence said, "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year." Pence, 64, added that he was incredibly proud of his and Trump's record in office.

These are Pence's first remarks since Trump became the presumptive GOP nominee. He ran against Trump for the Republican party's nomination but dropped his bid before voting began in 2023.

Pence was seen as one of Trump's most loyal defenders but broke his relationship with him by refusing to go along with the 77-year-old's unconstitutional scheme to try to remain in power after losing the 2020 presidential elections.

“During my presidential campaign I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues, and not just our difference on my Constitutional duties that I exercised on January the 6th,” he told Fox News on Friday.

“I mean, as I have watched his candidacy unfold, I’ve seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I’ve seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life,” he added.

Also watch | Donald Trump launched CIA covert operation against China: Reports × To take part in the Republican primary debates, Pence was required to sign a pledge saying that he would support the party’s eventual nominee. During his first debate in Milwaukee, the former vice president was among the candidates who raised their hands when asked if they would support Trump even if he were convicted in one of his four criminal indictments, a report by the news agency Associated Press said.

“I believe anyone that puts themselves over the Constitution should never be president of the United States and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the Constitution should never be president of the United States again,” Pence had said during his campaign launch speech.

In his interview with Fox, the 64-year-old declined to say whom he would be voting for in the elections. “I’m going to keep my vote to myself,” Pence said, adding, "I would never vote for Joe Biden. I’m a Republican."