US President Joe Biden plans to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping

The United States President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the next 10 days. Currently, the tensions between US and China are high, especially over Taiwan and trade. In case it happens, the talks would be the first one-on-one call between the two leaders since March.

After returning from a trip to Massachusetts, Biden told reporters: "I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days." During his Massachusetts trip, Biden weighed in on climate change and its impact.

Foreign relations experts have claimed that it is extremely important for US and China to maintain cordial relations. But last month, Washington even called China a security challenge.

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit

A day before, China even warned that it would take "resolute and forceful measures" if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

During his interaction with reporters, it appeared that Biden is casting doubt on a trip reportedly planned by Pelosi to visit Taiwan next month. Biden said: "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

China even said on Tuesday that it would respond with "forceful measures" in case Pelosi visits Taiwan. Beijing also said that such a visit would "seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

China's Foreign Ministry noted that it would "have a severe negative impact on the political foundation of China-US relations, and send a gravely wrong signal to 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

"If the US insists on going down the wrong path, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news conference.

"The United States must be fully responsible for all the consequences caused by this," Lijian added.

