'Now geography is different': Russia's objectives in Ukraine not limited to eastern Donbas region, says Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday (July 20) said that Russia's objectives in Ukraine are now extending beyond the eastern Donbas region into the country's south. His comments came as the war in Ukraine is approaching its fifth month. Lavrov told state media that now, the "geography is different".

During an interview with RIA Novosti, which was published on Wednesday, Lavrov said, "Denazification, demilitarisation in a sense that there are no military threats to our safety from the territory of Ukraine. This task remains."

"When the negotiators met in Istanbul, one sort of geography was discussed. Our willingness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on that geography, the geography of the end of March 2022," he added.

When the reporter asked off camera "Meaning DPR and LPR?".

The Russian foreign minister asserted that now the "geography is different", he said that "it's far from being just the DPR and LPR, it's also Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and a number of other territories. And the process is continuing."

Peace talks don't make sense right now

Lavrov also said that it makes no sense to resume peace talks with Kyiv at the moment. He also mentioned that weapons and arms supplied by the West allies to Ukraine.

Lavrov said, "As the West pours more and more long-range weapons, such as HIMARS, into Ukraine in an impotent rage or in a desire to exacerbate the situation as much as possible, these HIMARS, (Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii) Reznikov or someone else was boasting that they have already received 300 km ammo - well, that means the geographical tasks of the special operation will extend still further from the current line."

