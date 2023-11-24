US President Joe Biden expresses hope about Gaza hostage release

United States President Joe Biden on Thursday marked the Thanksgiving holiday by delivering pumpkin pies to firefighters and also expressed hope about the pending hostage release between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which is expected to take place on Friday (Nov 24).

While speaking to the press, he said that he would not share much detail on the hostages held by Hamas "until it's done", further adding that he was keeping his "fingers crossed" that a 3-year-old American girl would be among the ones released first.

“I’m not prepared to give you an update until it’s done,” he said.

The truce between Israel and Hamas will begin on Friday at 7 am local time, with the first batch of hostages to be released at 4 pm, a Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson said.

The Israeli government, early on Wednesday (Nov 22), approved an agreement to free roughly 50 hostages who were abducted into the Gaza Strip during the Palestinian militant group Hamas' onslaught on October 7, in exchange for the release of imprisoned Palestinian women and minors.

"The government approved the broad outlines of the first stage of an agreement under which at least 50 kidnapped people -- women and children -- will be released over four days during which there will be a lull in the fighting," the statement said.

Biden speaks with Qatar, Israel, and Egypt leaders about hostages

Biden on Wednesday spoke with the leaders of Qatar, Israel, and Egypt about the hostages after the agreement was signed between Israel and Hamas, the White House said.

All three conversations concerned "the deal to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal assault against Israel on October 7 and the latest developments in the region," the White House said.

Biden and Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani "committed to remain in close contact to ensure the deal is fully implemented," the White House said in a readout of the call.

"They reiterated the importance of protecting civilian lives, respecting international humanitarian law and increasing and sustaining humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza," it said.

Biden also spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and assured him his country's support in securing the release of all the remaining hostages.

"The President further emphasized the importance of maintaining calm along the Lebanese border as well as in the West Bank," the White House said.