Violent clashes erupt, bus set ablaze in Dublin after stabbing incident

A bus was set ablaze as protesters clashed with the riot police in Dublin on Thursday evening (Nov 23) after a stabbing incident in the capital city wounded five people, including three children.

In the aftermath, public transport was suspended in the city and the people were advised not to travel to a nearby hospital until absolutely necessary.

A double-decker bus was put on fire in front of the Daniel O'Connell statue at the head of the street, windows were smashed at a nearby Holiday Inn hotel and McDonald's restaurant. A Footlocker store was also looted, as per news agency Reuters.

"They are disgraceful scenes. We have a complete lunatic, hooligan faction driven by far-right ideology engaged in serious violence," Police Commissioner Drew Harris told reporters after deploying 400 officers to restore public order.

A police car was also burnt out in the violent clashes.

Harris said all lines of inquiry related to the attack remained open, contrary to a senior officer who had ruled out terrorism.

"I'm not going to speculate any further in respect of a terrorist motive. Until we're sure what the motive is, we have to keep an open mind as to why this happened," he said.

Protesters break through police barrier

A group of approximately 50 anti-immigrant protesters tore through a police barrier shouting "get them out".

A larger crowd then started pelting objects and releasing fireworks at riot police in helmets and shields, once they were deployed, and the rioting spiralled out of control.

"There is a group of people, thugs, criminals, who are using this appalling attack to sow division," Justice Minister Helen McEntee told reporters.

"Every force possible is being used by the Gardai (police) to restore order. This will not be tolerated."

On Thursday, a five-year-old girl was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident in Parnell Square East, north central Dublin.

Two other children and two adults -- a woman and the suspected perpetrator of the attack -- were taken to hospital after the incident shortly after 1:30 pm (1330 GMT).