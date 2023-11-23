LIVE TV
At least three children among five hospitalised after suspected stabbing in Dublin

Dublin, IrelandEdited By: Nishtha BadgamiaUpdated: Nov 23, 2023, 09:54 PM IST

Image shows scene of the incident in Dublin's Parnell Square. Photograph:(Twitter)

Speaking about the condition of the victims, the police said, one girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. 

At least five people, including three children, were hospitalised on Thursday (Nov 23) after a serious public order incident in Dublin city centre, said the Irish police, which the local media has reported as a stabbing. 

Speaking about the condition of the victims, the police said one girl has sustained serious injuries and the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries. Additionally, an adult female is being treated for serious injuries and an adult male has less serious injuries. 

According to a report by the Irish Independent, the attack occurred shortly after 1:00 pm (local time) near Parnell Square on the north side of Dublin. The suspect is said to have been arrested and treated at the scene for injuries. 

Police are working to establish a motive but do not suspect a terrorist motivation behind the attack, reported Irish national broadcaster RTE.

This is a developing story...More to follow.

Nishtha Badgamia

