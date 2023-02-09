US President Joe Biden dismisses questions about age ahead of expected 2024 campaign

United States President Joe Biden, 80, has dismissed concerns about his age ahead of an expected reelection campaign in 2024. Some people have raised concerns that Biden will be 82 when the next presidential election takes place. At 80, Biden is the oldest president in American history. In an interview with the PBS Newshour on Wednesday (February 8), Biden said “Watch me. That’s all I can say,” while confirming that he plans to make another bid for the White House.

“I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem — anything — that would keep me from being able to do the job,” the President said, adding, “We’ll see but I think people just have to watch me."

Joe Biden has been facing renewed calls from some leaders in the Democratic Party for a new generation of leadership. According to an Associated Press NORC poll, a majority of Democrats said they preferred that Biden not run again.

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden called for American citizens to finish the job which seemed as a prelude to the 80-year-old seeking a second term as president. "Let's finish the job, there's more to do," he said, news agency Reuters reported. Biden also touted the achievements of his first term in office, including low unemployment and the passage of climate, health and infrastructure laws.

However, he will have to face major vulnerability if he runs again. As per a Washington Post-ABC News survey, over six in ten Americans did not believe he accomplished much in his first two years in office.

On Wednesday, Dr Nadia Brown of Georgetown University said that many citizens didn't feel, or the polling said they were not that thrilled with Biden.

"They also are not really that thrilled with Donald Trump. But no one else has emerged. So I think we are just in this blah kind of wait-and-see. Perhaps fortunately for Biden, Trump has a lot more real reasons, like legal constraints, and ethical concerns, that would prohibit him from running. Whereas Biden just seems to have this likability issue, And the fact that he is the oldest American president," Dr Brown said.

"I can't think of a demographic group that he has locked up. And even die-hard steadfast Democrats like him, but they don't love him. I think that's the issue with Democrats, right. Democrats want to love their candidate, they want to feel warm and fuzzy and giddy inside, right. Republicans are more utilitarian, can this person get the job done, in the way I think the job should be done, and we are going there. So that's the uphill battle," she added, Reuters reported.

