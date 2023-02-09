Beijing slams Biden over 'extremely irresponsible' remarks on Xi Jinping

China slammed US President Joe Biden on Thursday for what it called "extremely irresponsible" remarks against Chinese President Xi Jinping. In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Biden said Wednesday that China was constrained in its ability to confront the United States by the need to protect international trade, and that Xi himself is in an unenviable position.

"Can you think of any other world leader who'd trade places with Xi Jinping? I can't think of one," Biden said.

"This man has enormous problems," Biden said.

China hit back at Biden, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling reporters that Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied".

"This type of rhetoric from the US is extremely irresponsible and runs counter to basic diplomatic etiquette," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, saying Beijing was "strongly dissatisfied".

Addressing his second State of the Union address on Tuesday, Biden had issued a warning to China that Washington will act to protect if Beijing threatens its sovereignty. Biden's remarks had come in reference to the Chinese spy balloon that it had shot down over the Carolinas.

"I am committed to work with China where it can advance American interests and benefit the world. But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden said on Tuesday night.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE