US President-elect Joe Biden says Happy Diwali, wishes for hope and prosperity

US President-elect Joe Biden took to Twitter to extend Diwali wishes. He said Happy Diwali on behalf of him and his wife and prayed for hope happiness and prosperity.

"To the millions of Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I send our best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope, happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak," said Biden.

On Saturday (November 11), as Indians and people of Indian origin around the world celebrated Diwali, sitting US President Donald Trump too extended his Diwali wishes. His tweet came a few hours before Biden's

Trump posted a photo of him in what appears to be a room in the White House. In the photo, he can be seen lighting a Diya. He can be seen surrounded by members of Indian-American community.

Diwali, the festival of lights, represents triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, happiness over sorrow and knowledge over ignorance.