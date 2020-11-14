Happy Diwali, wishes Donald Trump and other world leaders

WION Web Team New Delhi Nov 14, 2020, 09.49 PM(IST)

Donald Trump lighting a Diya with members of Indian-American community Photograph:( Twitter )

Diwali is being celebrated everywhere in the world

US President Donald Trump on Saturday wished Indians all around the world Happy Diwali with an image of himself lighting a Diya. He tweeted the image on Saturday evening as per Indian Standard time. 'Happy Diwali- President Donald J. Trump', read the words in the image.

In the image, Trump can be seen lighting a Diya inside what appears to be a room in the White House. He is surrounded by members of Indian-American community.

All eyes are on Trump and his administration as he approaches the last days of his presidency. He has been combative even after it was certain that Joe Biden had clinched the presidency.

On Saturday, UK PM Boris Johnson extended his Diwali wishes too. He expressed gratitude towards British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains who he said did everything to tackle coronavirus pandemic. Unlike Trump, Boris Johnson recorded a video message.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was also forthcoming as he wished everyone a happy Diwali in a video message he posted on Twitter.

