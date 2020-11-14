Happy Diwali, wishes Donald Trump and other world leaders

US President Donald Trump on Saturday wished Indians all around the world Happy Diwali with an image of himself lighting a Diya. He tweeted the image on Saturday evening as per Indian Standard time. 'Happy Diwali- President Donald J. Trump', read the words in the image.

In the image, Trump can be seen lighting a Diya inside what appears to be a room in the White House. He is surrounded by members of Indian-American community.

All eyes are on Trump and his administration as he approaches the last days of his presidency. He has been combative even after it was certain that Joe Biden had clinched the presidency.

On Saturday, UK PM Boris Johnson extended his Diwali wishes too. He expressed gratitude towards British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains who he said did everything to tackle coronavirus pandemic. Unlike Trump, Boris Johnson recorded a video message.

Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas!



I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/YhqWpq3JQH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2020 ×

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was also forthcoming as he wished everyone a happy Diwali in a video message he posted on Twitter.