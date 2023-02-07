US President Biden’s approval ratings dwindle ahead of State of the Union address: Polls

According to a poll by Washington Post-ABC News, two years into his presidency a majority of Americans believe incumbent United States President Joe Biden has not achieved much since taking office. The survey which was released days before the US president is set to deliver a State of the Union address on Tuesday (February 7) said that 62 per cent of Americans think he has accomplished “not very much” or “little or nothing” during his time in office, while 36 per cent say he has accomplished “a great deal” or “a good amount.”

The Post-ABC News poll which was conducted between January 27 and February 1 of 1,003 adults in the US also shows how neither Democrats nor Republicans are faring well as most Americans were seen supporting Biden’s position over the debt limit more than GOP’s.

Meanwhile, there is also very little confidence in either Biden or House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as just under two in 10 Americans have “a great deal” or “a good amount” of confidence in the speaker to make the right decision for the country’s future. While at least 71 per cent have “just some” or no confidence at all and 68 per cent say they lack confidence in Biden, as per the poll.

Similarly, 72 per cent of the respondents noted that they are not confident about congressional Republicans making the right decisions, while 70 per cent believe so for congressional Democrats. During his State of the Union speech, Biden is set to tout economic progress following the COVID-19 recession and draw sharp contrasts between his GOP opponents, as per media reports.

However, the Post-ABC poll shows that 77 per cent of Democrats say Biden has accomplished at least a good amount, this number drops to 32 per cent in the case of Independents, and only seven per cent of Republicans who took the survey agree with the statement. The report also shows how Biden’s potential reelection bid could also be affected by these doubts about his achievements which are higher than former president Barack Obama in 2010 and 2012. In fact, it noted that the incumbent president’s negative ratings are roughly on par with his predecessor, former president Donald Trump who lost his reelection bid in 2020.

Notably, the incumbent president’s State of the Union address also comes amid the ongoing investigation into classified documents found at his Delaware home and the office he used when he was serving as the vice president, during the Obama presidency, at the Penn Biden Center, a Washington-based think tank. A poll by the Associated Press and NORC at the University of Chicago also shows that despite more Americans disapproving of Biden’s handling of classified documents, his overall approval rating is holding steady.

According to the AP-NORC poll, overall 39 per cent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the situation since the classified documents were found while only 23 per cent of the 1,068 American adults questioned said they approve of the current president’s actions. Meanwhile, 36 per cent of people had no opinion on the subject and Democrats are more likely to approve while most Republicans disapprove of Biden's actions in the classified documents row, the report noted.

Additionally, the poll conducted between January 26 and 30 also shows that assessments of the president’s job performance are “strongly partisan” since 41 per cent of people approve of Biden’s handling of the top job which is just a two per cent drop from the poll conducted in December, last year. Furthermore, at least 77 per cent of Democrats approve while 91 per cent of Republicans disapprove of Biden’s presidency, both of which remained unchanged since the last poll.



