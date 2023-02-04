PM Modi emerges as world's most popular leader, defeating Sunak, Biden

In a survey conducted by a US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult', Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ranked as the most popular leader globally as he received an approval rating of 78 per cent.

According to the survey, the ratings of PM Modi trumped those of world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden. Around 22 world leaders were surveyed in the poll for the ratings.

The Political Intelligence research firm stated that the "Global Leader Approval" survey has been based on the data which was collected between January 26 and January 31, this year.

A seven-day moving average of every country's adult residents was collated by the firm, as sample sizes of different countries varied.

India's Prime Minister Modi received 78 per cent of approval ratings, which was way more than the 40 per cent ratings which US President Biden received.

The second place was clinched by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador with 68 per cent ratings and the third position was occupied by Swiss President Alain Berset with a 62 per cent approval rating.

As per the data shared by the website of the US-tracking firm, PM Modi received 78 per cent of approval while 18 per cent of people disapproved of him as a leader.

The firm regularly updates the list with US President Joe Biden standing at number seven currently.

Among the 22 nations, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, South Korean President Yoon Seok-youl and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were ranked at the last three positions on the list.

Italy's newly elected first female Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stood in sixth place after receiving 52 per cent ratings.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was also featured in fourth place in the survey with a 58 per cent approval rating.\



