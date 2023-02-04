India, US officials chalking out plans for PM Modi’s visit to White House: Report

The Indian officials are currently in talks with the US counterparts to schedule a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House later this year, Reuters news agency reported citing a Washington official.

According to the report, the dates have not materialised. But the possibility of the Indian PM’s visit to the US gained ground following the meeting between Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.

During the meeting, both countries pledged to deepen ties on military equipment, semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

US President Joe Biden is expected to visit New Delhi in September for the G20 meetings hosted by India.

The American president is also expected to meet with Modi during a mid-year meeting of the Quad countries, which is hosted by Australia and also includes Japan.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of growing Chinese influence and the import of Russian oil by India, which was not well received by the Biden administration.

Washington has been miffed with New Delhi for participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country’s crude oil, a key source of funding for the war in Ukraine.

The Biden administration has been urging New Delhi to do more to punish Russia for the Ukraine invasion, however, the Indian government has astutely put its national interests above rather than taking sides.

Moreover, in the wake of a potential threat from China, India on Wednesday hiked its military expenses for the upcoming year by 13 per cent to $72.6 billion as it seeks to add more fighter jets and roads along its tense border with Beijing.

India and China share a 2,100-mile (3,400-kilometer) frontier that has been disputed since the 1950s.

(With inputs from agencies)