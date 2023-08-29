US President Biden to visit Vietnam after G-20 in India: White House

US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Vietnam on September 10 for a meeting with Nguyen Phu Trong, the leader of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party. This visit to Hanoi comes immediately after Biden's participation in the G20 summit in India, showcasing the United States' strategic engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Countering China's influence

The timing of Biden's visit underscores Washington's intent to counterbalance China's expanding influence in the region. The White House aims to foster closer ties with Vietnam as part of its broader strategy to manage China's growing sway.

Focus on technology and education

During the visit, discussions will revolve around promoting a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy. Plans also include expanding educational exchanges between the two nations, reflecting a commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity-building.

Addressing global challenges

Furthermore, Biden and Vietnamese leaders will explore avenues to combat climate change, enhance regional peace, prosperity, and stability. This highlights their shared interest in addressing pressing global challenges.

Changing relationship dynamics

In early August, Biden had foreshadowed his upcoming visit to Vietnam, emphasising Hanoi's desire to transform its relationship with the United States into a more robust partnership. The visit signifies the intent to nurture deeper diplomatic ties.

The United States and Vietnam share concerns over China's growing influence and assertiveness, particularly in maritime disputes in the South China Sea. This common apprehension has led to increased collaboration between Washington and Hanoi.

In April, the US and Vietnam pledged to upgrade their diplomatic relations, a move that signalled their commitment to strengthening ties. This pledge was formalised when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a stopover in Vietnam en route to a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' meeting in Japan.

President Biden's visit to Vietnam serves as a significant diplomatic initiative aimed at reinforcing regional partnerships, addressing shared concerns, and advancing common interests in a strategically vital part of the world.

