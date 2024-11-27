Washington DC, US

US President Joe Biden said that the US will make another push with regional powers for the Israel-Gaza ceasefire, which will involve the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas from power.

Advertisment

This comes a day after Netanyahu approved the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire truce, ending nearly 14 months of conflict.

"Over the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza with the hostages released and an end to the war without Hamas in power," US President Biden said on X.

Also read: Hamas ready for Gaza ceasefire after Israel-Hezbollah deal

Advertisment

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden had agreed with Israeli PM Netanyahu right before the announcement of the Hezbollah ceasefire deal to try again for a Gaza agreement.

Earlier in the day, Hamas said it hoped for a similar deal in Gaza, but still continues to reject Israel's demand, which it takes as surrendering.

Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 last year, killing about 1200 people and taking 251 hostages, and triggering the Gaza war that threatened to spill over to a bigger conflict.

Advertisment

Watch | Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Netanyahu Says, 'Deal To Allow Israel To Focus Attention On Hamas, Iran'

Over 44,000 people have been killed and more than 104,000 were injured in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

For long, the US and its Arab allies used to say that a ceasefire in Gaza would end the conflict with Hezbollah.

Recently, Qatar stopped making efforts to help mediate a ceasefire and hostage release deal in the Palestinian territory until both sides shifted their positions.

Hamas insists on ending the war but wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces, while Israel remains determined to destroy Hamas after the Oct. 7 attack.

Disclaimer: WION takes the utmost care to accurately and responsibly report conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, Syria, Iraq, and non-state actors like the Islamic State, among others. In this context, claims and counterclaims are being made online and offline. WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos, and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)