Gaza

Hours after the execution of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal, Palestine-based militant group Hamas said on Wednesday (Nov. 27) that it is ready for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Advertisment

A Hamas official told AFP, "We have informed mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey that Hamas is ready for a ceasefire agreement and a serious deal to exchange prisoners."

He accused Israel of hindering the potential agreement.

US and Israeli officials expressed hope that as the Lebanon ceasefire will weaken Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based group will no longer be able to support Hamas.

Advertisment

They said that is expected to make the Palestinian terror group head forward for a deal with Israel.

Also read | Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal: What we know about it

The ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have been going on for a long time, but neither of the parties accepted a deal.

Advertisment

Both Hamas and Israel refused the conditions mentioned in the deal proposed multiple times by mediators like Qatar and the US.

The mediators have cited that the demand by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave troops in Gaza has further affected the deal.

Israel-Hezbollah deal

US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah on Wednesday (Nov. 27), which came into effect early morning.

The long-awaited deal came after 13 months of conflict between the Lebanese militant group and the Jewish nation.

While announcing the deal, the mediators, France and the US, said in a joint statement that it would end the fighting in Lebanon and would secure Israel from the "threat of Hezbollah."

Biden briefed the media while announcing the deal that it is "designed to be a permanent ceasefire".

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah will remove its fighters and weapons from the area between the Blue Line over 60 days.

Also read | Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon takes effect following 11th-hour strikes on central Beirut

Blue Line is the unofficial border between Lebanon and Israel.

The agreement further says that Hezbollah fighters will be replaced by the Lebanese army forces in the area around the Blue Line.

They will ensure the removal of Hezbollah weapons and its infrastructure from the area and will further prevent their rebuilding.

Israel, on its part, will remove its forces and civilians from the area over the same 60 days.

Biden added that the deal would enable civilians from both sides to return home.

(With inputs from agencies)