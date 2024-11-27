Washington

US President Joe Biden announced a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah on Tuesday (Nov. 26), which came into effect early Wednesday morning.

The long-awaited deal came after months of conflict between the Lebanese militant group and the Jewish nation.

While announcing the deal, France and the US, who played the mediators, said in a joint statement that the ceasefire deal would end the fighting in Lebanon and secure Israel from the "threat of Hezbollah."

Here's what we know about the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire deal:

A 'permanent' deal

Joe Biden briefed the media while announcing the deal said that it is "designed to be a permanent ceasefire".

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hezbollah will remove its fighters and weapons from the area between the Blue Line over 60 days.

The Blue Line is the demarcation line that divides Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights.

The agreement further says that Hezbollah fighters will be replaced by the Lebanese army forces in the area around the Blue Line.

The Lebanese army will ensure the removal of Hezbollah weapons and its infrastructure from the area and will further prevent their rebuilding.

Meanwhile, over the same 60 days, Israel will remove its forces and civilians from the area.

Biden added that it would enable civilians from both sides to return home.

5,000 Lebanese troops in southern parts

The deal further asks for the deployment of 5,000 Lebanese army officials to the southern part of the nation.

However, the Lebanese army has reportedly said it does not have the required resources, like money, manpower, and equipment, to execute what the agreement asks.

But many Western officials have said that at this point, Hezbollah has weakened, and that emerges as an opportunity for the Lebanese government to re-establish control in the territory, said a BBC report.

Monitoring of the implementation

According to the report, the United States and France will join the existing tripartite mechanism, comprising UNIFIL, Lebanon, and Israel, which will be charged with monitoring violations.

"There will be no US combat troops in the area, but there will be military support for the Lebanese Armed Forces, as we've done in the past. But in this case, it'll be typically done with the Lebanese army and in conjunction with the French military as well," a US official told BBC.

Israel said 'will attack' if deal is violated by Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed after the deal was announced that his nation would respond to any violation by Hezbollah.

"If Hezbollah violates the agreement and tries to arm itself, we will attack. If it tries to rebuild terrorist infrastructure near the border, we will attack. If it launches a rocket, if it digs a tunnel, if it brings in a truck carrying rockets, we will attack,” Netanyahu said.

The US showed full support to Israel as Biden responded to Netanyahu's statement, saying, "If Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, then Israel retains the right to self-defence consistent with international law."

