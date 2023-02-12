US President Biden hosts Democrats, Republican governors at White House lauds ‘bipartisan progress’

United States President Joe Biden, late Saturday (February 11) hosted both Republican and Democratic governors for a black-tie event at the White House, during which he appealed to them to work across political divides for improving American lives and rebuilding the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruptions caused by it. The dinner at the White House was attended by the members of the National Governors Association for the first time during the Biden administration.

“We’re the United States of America. We can get big things done if we do it together,” said the US president while addressing Vice President Kamala Harris, 31 governors which also included both associations’ leaders, Republican Governor, Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Governor, Phil Murphy of New Jersey at the State Dining Room. Biden referred to some of the recent laws around investing in infrastructure and domestic manufacture of semiconductors by both parties is evidence of “some bipartisan progress”.

“I think when we work together it works”, said Biden, adding that he’d work on being “a little bit less partisan” and also praised the work done by the governors. He also spoke about how while Republicans and Democrats may not always agree but when they work together it has made a difference. Notably, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida did not attend the event.

The dinner for the governors is typically hosted at the White House and was held at Mount Vernon, George Washington’s Virginia estate and virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 making this the first one of the Biden administration. “It’s symbolic to have Republicans and Democrats breaking bread together”, said Utah governor Cox. He added, “This is what is missing in our country. It's hard to hate up close.”

The Republican vice-chair of the National Governors Association also spoke about how even Americans want to see more collaboration across the political aisle. He also thanked the US president and First Lady, Jill Biden before introducing his Democratic counterpart Murphy.

Country-western singer Brad Paisley also performed at the event and played his song “American Saturday Night”. After the dinner, Paisley told the crowd that he swapped out the second line which mentions Russia because “I don't do that anymore,” reported Reuters.

Additionally, Biden, who does not drink alcohol, gave a toast with his left hand, something that was told to him by his grandfather, he explained, when you don’t have alcohol in the glass. Similarly, Cox, who also does not drink, followed the suit, telling the room it was ginger ale, reported the Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies)

