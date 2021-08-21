US President announces picks for ambassador to China, Japan positions

US President Joe Biden announced on Friday that he is nominating Nicholas Burns as ambassador to China and Rahm Emanuel as top envoy to Japan.

For months, the two top diplomatic positions have been in the process of finalisation but were made official only in an announcement by the White House in the midst of the biggest foreign policy crisis of the administration till now.

Career diplomat Burns has served presidents of both the parties. If he gets confirmed, the diplomat would assume one of the most critical ambassador posts in the administration. The rise of China is highly likely to be at the centre of several important policy discussions.

Burns, who is a former member of the foreign service, has previously served as State Department spokesman, Ambassador to NATO and to Greece, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, and on the National Security Council staff on Soviet and Russian Affairs.

Meanwhile, Emanuel, who is a former Chicago mayor, a senior adviser for President Bill Clinton, chief of staff to President Barack Obama and a member of Congress representing Illinois, has drawn the ire of progressive Democrats. He was also considered for a number of jobs within the Biden administration.

When Emanuel faces confirmation hearing, his track record in politics may get overshadowed by a series of controversies during his tenure as Chicago mayor.

