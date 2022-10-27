US: Pentagon tests dozen hypersonic weapons to develop new defence class, calls it successful 

To boost the defence mechanism, the Pentagon in its recent statement on Wednesday (October 26) said that the US Navy and Army recently blasted off a rocket in Virginia to test a few hypersonic weapons.

The Navy in its statement said, "Sandia National Laboratories ran the test from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, which evaluated hypersonic weapon communications and navigation equipment as well as advanced materials that can withstand the heat in a "realistic hypersonic environment," Reuters reported.

The test was done to validate aspects of the Navy's Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) and the Army's Long Range Hypersonic Weapons( LHRW).

Calling the experiment a success, the Pentagon said that this experiment will help the country to develop a new class of defence weapons.

For this test, the Pentagon used a sounding rocket, a bit smaller and much more affordable than the original one. The vehicle filled din gap between ground testing and full-system flight testing.

Unlike its other air-breathing hypersonic weapons, the glide bodies use scramjet engine technology and high speed to compress air force combustion to maintain hypersonic speeds.

With global threats and invasions increasing, the United States along with its rivals focusing on developing hypersonic missiles that will soon take over the traditional means of weapons.

For the US, companies like Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp are working to develop hypersonic missiles.

(With input from agencies)

