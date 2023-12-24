US Pentagon accuses Iran for drone attack on 'Israel-affiliated' chemical tanker off Indian Coast

US Pentagon, regarding the Saturday (Dec 23) incident off the coast of India where a Japanese-owned "Israel-affiliated" chemical tanker MV Chem Pluto was reportedly targeted by a drone, said that it was "fired from Iran."

According to Reuters which quoted a Pentagon spokesperson, the attack occurred at approximately 10 am local time in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India. The spokesperson said that the "motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker" was hit by "a one-way attack drone fired from Iran."

A maritime security firm, Ambrey, reportedly said that the ship was "Israel-affiliated" and was en route from Saudi Arabia to India. The Dutch company operating the vessel reportedly has connections to Israeli shipping tycoon Idan Ofer, The Wall Street Journal reportedly said.

Tensions escalating beyond Red Sea?

This development comes amidst heightened tensions in the Red Sea, particularly with ongoing drone and missile strikes by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a crucial shipping lane.

The Pentagon's statement highlighted that the latest attack on MV Chem Pluto marked the seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.

In the incident which transpired on Saturday (Dec 23), there were no casualties reported. However, there was a brief fire onboard the tanker which was successfully extinguished.

The incident involving the MV Chem Pluto is crucial as it saw the Pentagon openly accusing Tehran of its misdoings, by directly targeting ships, for the first time.

Indian Navy responds

The Indian navy responded to a request for assistance, dispatching an aircraft and a warship to ensure the safety of the involved ship and its crew. The vessel continues toward its destination in India, with the US military maintaining communication, the Pentagon's official statement said.

Indian Defence officials reportedly said, “As per inputs received, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress. All crew are safe which includes around 20 Indians. The ICGS Vikram has alerted all ships in the area to provide assistance to it."

Notably, this incident follows a similar suspected drone attack on an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Indian Ocean last month. The Red Sea attacks during the Israel-Hamas war have led major shipping firms to reroute vessels around the southern tip of Africa due to heightened security concerns.

Amid the evolving situation, an official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard warned of the potential forced "closure of other waterways" as well in case Israel fails to stop the ongoing war with the Hamas militant group.