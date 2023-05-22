US, Papua New Guinea sign defence pact amid China's rising influence in Pacific
United States and Papua New Guinea have signed a new bilateral defence pact at a time when China is expanding its influence in the Pacific region, as per reports. This comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the capital Port Moresby on Monday and held a meeting with 14 Pacific Island leaders.
During the signing ceremony, Blinken said, "The defence cooperation was drafted by the United States and Papua New Guinea as equals and sovereign partners."
With this new security agreement, the United States will be able to have more access to military and other facilities in PNG. Blinken on holding a meeting with Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister James Marape said, "New Zealand is an important partner in the Pacific and around the world. U.S.-NZ partnership is key to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region."
Biden's cut short Asia trip
Amid a debt crisis in the United States, President Joe Biden cut short his Asia trip last week to address the impending issue of the US debt ceiling that can potentially push Washington into default. His trip included stops in Port Moresby and Sydney, Australia.
Strategic significance of PNG
PNG is a key strategic region for the US in the South Pacific and by increasing its reach in the region it can thwart China's growing maritime influence. The Pacific Islands were also the site of key battles during World War Two.
US-PNG defence pact
PNG in a statement on Saturday termed the defence pact as an opportunity to boost the islands' infrastructure as well as national defense. “Papua New Guinea does not have enemies but it pays to be prepared. Territorial dispute is (imminent), as in the case of Ukraine-Russia,” the statement said.
“This agreement is not about geopolitics but rather recognizes the country’s need to build its defence capabilities because border disputes are inevitable in the future,” it said. It is interesting to note that the statement said DCA does not stop Papua New Guinea from working with other nations including China.
The DCA is for 15 years and as per the statement it can be terminated if not satisfied with. "It will not have immunity for criminal conduct of visiting USA forces personnel and assets developed under DCA will be owned by PNG Government and for military installation of the PNG Defence Force," it added.
