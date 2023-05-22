'Gross interference': China summons Japanese envoy over G7 communique

China and Russia already registered their strong protest against the G7 communique which rebuked both nations over issues ranging from human rights violations, marine militarisation and war in Ukraine. However, it seems Beijing wants to take it a notch up and make it a case in point. China Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned the Japanese ambassador over the G7 joint statement, a ministry statement said Sunday.

Chinese minister Sun said Japan along with the other G7 leaders built "hype around China-related issues" at the Group of Seven (G7) summit over the weekend."

Pointing towards the content of the statement, Sun said the joint declaration "smear and attack China, grossly interfering in China's internal affairs, violating the basic principles of international law and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan."

Sun was apparently speaking about the 1972 joint statement which was issued between China and Japan. As per the 1972 statement, Japan and China had agreed on "non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence."

China is of the view that Japan's stance in the joint statement is damaging for Beijing's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Sun expressed strong dissatisfaction and registered a stern opposition.

Also Read | Hundreds of thousands lose jobs in 2023 as tech giants race to cut costs

"Japan should correct its understanding of China, grasp strategic autonomy, adhere to the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and truly promote the stable development of bilateral relations with a constructive attitude," Sun said.

The Chinese embassy in Britain had earlier urged London to stop defaming and disparaging China in order to prevent additional harm to the relationship between China and the UK. What did G7 statement say on China? The joint declaration voiced its concerns about the human rights situation in China, including in Tibet and Xinjiang saying "forced labor is of major concern."

It also called China to "honor its commitments under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law, which enshrine rights, freedoms and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong."

Watch | Russia-Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden vows unwavering support to Ukraine × Urging China to uphold the Law of the Seas, the leaders in the communique said there is no legal basis for China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea. It opposed China’s militarization activities in the region.