US: Over 14,000 lose power after attack on energy stations in Washington, no suspects identified

Christmas calls for celebrations and lights everywhere, but in Washington over 14,000 people suffered power outages adding to a series of burglaries and vandalism at different power stations in the state.

The incident happened on early Christmas Day around 2:30 am when Puget Sound Energy substation experienced a power outage "where the fenced areas were broken into and the equipment vandalised," the Pierce county sheriff's office said in its statement, the Guardian reported.

In the sheriff's other statement it stated that "The suspect(s) gained access to the fenced area and vandalized the equipment which caused the fire."

Three hours later, around 5:30 am, nearly 10 miles away a break in vandalism or "force entry" in Tacoma Public Utilities led to a power outage.

Addressing the incident, the company on Sunday on its Facebook page said, "Unfortunately, the impacts to our system from today’s deliberate damage are more severe in some places than initial testing indicated."

According to Pierce County Sgt Darren Moss told King 5, "There’s a good possibility they are related, we are going to be investigating to see if this was coordinated by a specific group or people." He added, "but at this time all we know is that we have burglaries where the power was purposefully knocked out."

Until now there have been six attacks this month so far across Oregon and Washington.

A similar instance occurred in North Carolina at the beginning of December when a gunman opened fire at two stations.

Although no suspects have been identified for any instance, some of these assaults have been carried out by extremists driven online and far-right agendas.

King 5 reported that over 7,000 individuals were affected as the power poured before Christmas morning.

