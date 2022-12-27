Mike Pence is not running for president, his adviser clarifies

Former US Vice President Mike Pence's adviser Devin O'Malley has slammed reports that say he has filed to run for president in 2024. Reports of Pence standing for president started doing the rounds following candidacy filings that appeared on the Federal Election Commission website.

O'Malle, who was Pence's press secretary during his time as vice president, tweeted, "Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today". He also confirmed to Reuters that he is an adviser to Pence.

The filing went up on the site on a US federal holiday and based on that several news outlets started reporting that Pence had filed to run for president. Link to the website was also circulated by several users on Twitter.

They appeared as "raw" filings which were yet to be processed by the commission. It is not known who filed them. An FEC spokesperson told Reuters that it cannot comment on specific filings. However, he said that the Commission reviews potentially false and fictitious registration forms and reports.

While his adviser has denied reports of Pence running for president, in case he goes ahead with it in the near future, he is expected to face a tough time. As of December, just seven per cent of primary voters are planning to back him, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Pence has fallen on Donald Trump's wrong side ever since he refused to support his effort to overturn the 2020 election results. During an event at Georgetown University in October this year, when asked whether he would support Trump in the 2024 elections, Pence said, "There might be somebody else I prefer more."

Later in November, Pence refused to testify before January 6 House committee probing the US Capitol riots, accusing it to be "partisan". Pence said that Congress has no right to his testimony. "It's a terrible precedent for the Congress to summon a vice president of the United States to speak about deliberations that took place at the White House," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

