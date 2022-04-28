US out of COVID-19 pandemic phase, says Fauci

President Joe Biden's top medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has said the US "in real sense are now out of COVID-19 pandemic phase."

"Currently we don't have thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of hospitalization and nor we have 9,00,000 plus new cases every day," Fauci informed.

Fauci however warned that "COVID-19 isn't completely gone" while asserting that "it is definitely going to stay for long".

The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus with 81,100,500 virus cases and over 900,000 fatalities. Earlier this year, the country was hit with the Omicron wave but the COVID-19 cases have been on the decline since.

The average daily COVID-19 cases have dropped to 54,000 which is far below the peak COVID-19 figures. US vice-president Kamala Harris, 57, had recently tested positive for the virus, however, she was declared asymptomatic.

The US vice-president's husband Doug Emhoff was infected with the virus last month. Amid the declining cases, the White House warned that "any American could get Covid" while declaring that the Omicron variant is "very, very contagious".

(With inputs from Agencies)

