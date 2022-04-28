Schools in Beijing report surge in COVID-19 cases: Report

As China grapples with the pandemic in Shanghai, state-run Global Times reported that schools in Beijing have recorded one-third of total coronavirus cases in the capital city.

The Chinese daily added that health authorities had begun nucleic acid testing among students and faculty in a bid to combat the virus.

Beijing reported 46 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 138 coronavirus cases reported in six days in eight districts.

The authorities had earlier begun mass testing in areas affected by the virus. The report added that at least 14 students were affected with the virus in Beijing's Chaoyang district including in Tongzhou with 46 students being infected with the virus so far.

The Chinese newspaper added that 36 COVID-19 cases were reported from a single school in Beijing's Chaoyang district which has become the epicentre of the virus.

Reports claim authorities in Beijing have decided to launch mass testing among all residents amid fears of a Shanghai-like lockdown due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

There were cases of panic buying reported in the capital as authorities began to ramp up testing in the capital as residents feared a lockdown could be announced abruptly like Shanghai earlier.

