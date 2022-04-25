Mass testing underway in Beijing, COVID-19 clusters detected in Shanghai construction sites

As China's financial hub Shanghai battles the virus wave, state-run Global Times reported that cluster infections were seen around construction sites and enterprises as the city began lifting curbs.

The newspaper reported that local epidemic is still high with 20,000 new COVID-19 infections detected along with 51 deaths on Monday.

City officials have conducted mass nucleic acid testing with the frequency of the tests being escalated to reach a wider scale.

Meanwhile, reports said residents in capital Beijing resorted to panic buying as authorities ordered mass testing. Several key cities have been hit by the new coronavirus wave in the country.

Authorities conducted testing in Beijing's Chaoyang district as people stood in long queues outside malls to stock up on essential supplies, reports said.

China has been following its "zero Covid" despite a surge in coronavirus cases, however, health officials in Shanghai chose to restart economic activity despite the high number of coronavirus cases.

China was hit with the Delta variant last year, however, the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the country.

Shanghai had reported 39 COVID-related deaths on Sunday amid a food shortage with millions confined at home with fatalities rising among the elderly.

