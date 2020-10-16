'US not a place where we would feel comfortable': Canada-US border to stay closed amid pandemic

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that his country wouldn't be reopening its border with the US amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Wear masks during intercourse? Canada's top doctor makes absurd claim

Trudeau told a local television channel that he wasn't comfortable reopening borders since "the US is not in a place where we would feel comfortable".

The Canadian prime said his government would continue to exercise border control as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the United States.

Trudeau pointed at California, Arizona and Florida which shares its border with Canada where the "virus is not under control or less under control".

The United States has been the worst-hit country with the virus with the death toll mounting to 217,754 and over 7,977,000 COVID-19 cases.

Canada which has also been badly hit by the virus has 193,000 COVID-19 cases and nearly 9,750 deaths. Trudeau had earlier acknowledged that "second wave is really exhausting" while saying that it was "frustrating for everyone to have to keep going".

The Canadian prime minister had earlier said that the country was at a "tipping point" in its fight against the pandemic with increases in new cases putting enormous pressure on hospitals and health care workers.

Canada's Ontario and Quebec region have recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases with authorities shutting gyms and cinemas. Restaurants have also been banned from serving food indoor in Toronto, Peel and Ottawa with the measures set to last for 28 days which kicked-in last week.

Officials have been greatly worried about Ontario which has witnessed a huge jump in coronavirus cases as the country grapple with the virus.