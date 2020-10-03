Canada to reopen borders for students and couples

Canada has decided to re-open its borders for international students and couples who had been separated due to the ongoing pandemic.

On Friday, the immigration minister announced that after months of ban, Canada will allow international students as well as non-citizens who are in exclusive dating relationship with a Canadian citizen.

"We recognize that travel restrictions should not keep loved ones apart," Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters.

"In these challenging times, we know those challenges are best met with the strength and support of those we love by our side," he said.

However, the students will have to show proof of being registered in a Canadian college/university, and only the universities that have an approved COVID-19 readiness plan in place will be allowed to admit students. The couples, too, will have to prove the authenticity of their relationship to the Canadian government.

The announcement after the ban on non-essential international crossings across the border were extended for another month.

This decision was hugely appreciated by the locals who rejoined on being able to meet their loved ones once again. Recently, pictures on social media showed couples having dates along the Canadian border. The couples, however, were questioned by the local authorities.

As per the new regulations, foreign nationals who suffer from a life-threatening illness, critical injury or death will also be allowed to enter.

Travellers will be asked to apply and gain authorisation before arriving in the country. They will also be asked to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The decision has been taken considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. Considering the same, the closure of the US-Canada border might continue for the remaining year.