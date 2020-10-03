Canada to investigate use of its tech in Armenia-Azerbaijan clash

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has launched an investigation to find the truth behind the allegation of the use of Canadian military technologies in the ongoing Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

It was recently alleged the Canadian imaging and targeting systems were being used on unnamed drones.

"In regards to the Canadian military equipment that may have been used in this situation, the minister of foreign affairs (Francois-Philippe Champagne) has launched an investigation into what exactly happened," Trudeau told a news conference.

Trudeau has been a promoter of non-violence, and so has been the history of Canada. "It is extremely important that the terms of Canada's expectations of non-violation of human rights is always respected and we will have more to say as more becomes clear."

The accusation has been made with regards to sale of the Wescam gear to Turkey a close ally of Azerbaijan. Earlier in October 2019, Canada had announced a freeze on issuing of export permits of military shipments to Turkey. However, the ban was later lifted in may 2020.

The local media is citing a few government officials and claiming that the permits might again be cancelled permamanetly if it is proven that the technologies have been misused.

Trudeau said his government is "extremely concerned about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," calling for a "de-escalation of hostilities."

"There is no question, there is not a military solution to this conflict," he said. "It can only be resolved through proper dialogue and engagement."

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over the region and new fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades, with nearly 200 people confirmed killed.